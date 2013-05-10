ADR REPORT-Edge up as exporters gain; commodity stocks dip

NEW YORK May 10 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies edged higher on Friday, as a drop in the yen against the dollar weighed on commodity-related stocks but helped Japanese exporters.

The yen fell to its lowest level against the dollar in more than four years after data on Japanese bond holdings showed Japanese investors were buying more foreign assets.

The continued strengthening in the dollar, up for a second straight day after recent data suggesting the U.S. labor market was improving, weighed on commodities, with U.S. crude down 2.6 percent and spot gold falling to its lowest level since April 24.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts advanced 0.15 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 0.13 percent.

But ArcelorMittal was able to advance 4.3 percent to $13.10 in New York trade as the world's largest steelmaker defied fears of a profit warning on Friday and kept its earnings forecast for this year, helped by deep cost cutting in Europe.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs climbed 0.36 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.35 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs inched up 0.03 percent. Nippon Telegraph gained 3.4 percent to $26.06 after posting fiscal year results and a buyback of up to 4.2 percent of its own shares.

Toyota Motor rose 2.5 percent to $121.09, benefiting from the weaker yen as a large exporter.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs lost 0.9 percent. Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA lost 2 percent to $18.79 on weakness in crude while miner Vale SA lost 2.3 percent to $16.94.