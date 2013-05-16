ADR REPORT-ADRs slip, led by drop in Japanese banks

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 16 U.S.-listed shares of overseas
companies slipped on Thursday, led by a more than 1 percent fall
in Asian ADRs as Japanese banks dropped after weak earnings
outlooks.
Shares of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial fell 6.3
percent to $6.82 in New York, while shares of Mizuho Financial
Group were down 5.8 percent at $4.25.
Mitsubishi and Mizuho as well as Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group Inc, Japan's top banks, forecast weaker annual
earnings. Aggressive monetary easing is expected to reduce money
from government bond trading.
Chinese ADRs were also among the day's top decliners,
including shares of PetroChina, down 1.6 percent at
$126.63, and shares of China Mobile Limited, down 1.6
percent at $55.01.
Greek ADRs, however, climbed sharply, including the National
Bank of Greece, which jumped 23.7 percent to $2.09 after
Fitch Ratings upgraded the bank along with other Greek banks.
Earlier in the week, Fitch upgraded its sovereign credit rating
for Greece by one notch.
Also, shares of Lloyds Banking Group rose 2.5
percent to $3.73 and shares of Royal Bank of Scotland
gained 3.9 percent to $9.77.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian American depositary
receipts was down 1.5 percent, while the BNY Mellon
index of leading ADRs was down 0.5 percent. The
benchmark Nikkei .N225 dropped 0.4 percent to 15,037.24 points.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
down 0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares closed down 0.02 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
was down 0.1 percent.