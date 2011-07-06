ADR Report-European banks face more pressure from debt woes

NEW YORK, July 6 European bank shares traded in the United States fell on Wednesday and could face more headwinds after a downgrade of Portugal's credit rating to "junk" a day earlier sparked fresh concerns over the euro zone's stability.

"Banks are the ones that are most likely to be hit because they're the most exposed," said Millan Mulraine, senior U.S. macro strategist with TD Securities in New York. "That's what we've seen over the past couple of months, with a number of European-based banks falling significantly."

European bank shares listed in New York turned sharply lower on Wednesday, with Barclays (BCS.N) shares down 3.4 percent at $16.17, Lloyds Banking Group (LYG.N) shares slid 1.6 percent to $3.02 and Deutsche Bank (DB.N) shares fell 1.6 percent to $58.45. Shares of Banco Santander STD.N lost 3.2 percent to $11.16.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) .BKADR slipped 0.5 percent, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 Index .SPX ended the session up 0.1 percent.

Mulraine said he expects the pressure on European banks to stay for a while and pointed to slow growth for multinationals exposed to the region for at least the next couple of years.

"Relative to other sectors, it's unlikely to recover quickly," he said, adding that those exposed to Greece's ongoing problems are going to have to take losses on their holdings in that country.

Moody's Investors Service cut Portugal's credit rating by four notches to Ba2 on Tuesday, putting the country's debt in "junk" territory and renewing worries of a European sovereign debt crisis.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR was down 0.7 percent, with U.S. shares of Lisbon-based Portugal Telecom PT.N down 3.1 percent. In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top shares ended down 0.3 percent.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking European stocks were also sharply lower. The iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (EZU.P), tracking European equities fell 1.2 percent. The iShares Italy Index (EWI.P) and iShares Spain Index (EWP.P) were among the worst performers, down 3.2 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

China's decision to raise interest rates for the third time this year on Wednesday also pressured global markets as the move signaled a push to rein in the country's inflation, potentially slowing demand.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS was down just 0.01 percent. U.S. shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM.N) were among the biggest decliners, down 1.5 percent at $12.53 on the New York Stock Exchange.

In Asia, shares of Chinese banks dragged the broader Hong Kong and Shanghai markets lower after Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Ltd sold off a combined $3.6 billion stake in two of China's top banks.

Latin American stocks listed in the United States also declined. The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA fell 0.7 percent. Petrobras' (PBR.N) U.S.-listed shares dropped 0.7 percent to $33.52. (Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Jan Paschal)