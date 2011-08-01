ADR Report-Hollysys Automation Tech hits 52-wk low

NEW YORK Aug 1 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI.O), a Chinese company that provides automation and control technology and applications, extended its recent decline on Monday, hitting a new 52-week low.

The company's shares lost 1.4 percent to $6.87, falling 54.7 percent for the year.

The stock has been declining for the past couple weeks after a downgrade from Roth Capital after a fatal collision of two high-speed trains in China last month.

News reports out of China said crash was caused by a "severe flaw" in the design of signaling equipment. A high-speed train rammed into a stalled train, the reports said, because the signal should have turned red after a lightning strike, but it was still green.

Hollysys Automation said last week that its high-speed rail signaling ATPs functioned normally during the fatal accident.

Overall, overseas shares traded in the United States were lower on Monday.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) .BKADR was down 0.7 percent while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX fell 0.4 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR was down 1.2 percent while Asian ADRs .BKAS were up 0.3 percent.

Receipts with the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA rose 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)