ADR Report-European stocks fall on debt worries

NEW YORK Aug 2 Overseas shares traded in the United States fell on Tuesday as investors sold off stocks of European companies on concerns about the euro zone peripheral debt crisis.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR was down 2.5 percent while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX lost 2.6 percent, erasing the gains for the year.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR was down 2.7 percent. In Europe, shares hit their lowest close in 11 months as weak global growth replaced the U.S. debt ceiling row as investors' main concern and banks fell on worries over the region's debt crisis. Wall Street stocks ended lower for a seventh consecutive session as the wrangling over the U.S. debt ceiling faded and investors turned their attention to the stalling economy. For details see [.N].

"A story went around about a cancellation of an Italian bond auction but Italy never planned on selling much debt in August anyway and had no scheduled auction this week," said Peter Boockvar, explaining the reason behind a steep fall in European stocks.

Stocks fell across the board, with miners major losers on worries about demand.

U.S.-listed shares of BP (BP.N) fell 3.4 percent to $43.61 and France's Total (TOT.N) was off 2.9 percent at $51.63.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS fell 2.1 percent.

Receipts with the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA lost 2.9 percent. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by James Dalgleish)