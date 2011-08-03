ADR Report-Italian, Spanish stocks stabilize

NEW YORK Aug 3 Spanish and Italian stocks traded in New York stabilized on Wednesday as investors looked for bargains among shares beaten down in the latest phase of Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

As pressure on European debt markets mounted, EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said a surge in Italian and Spanish bond yields to 14-year highs was cause for deep concern but did not reflect the true state of the third and fourth largest economies in the currency area.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Italian American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) rose 0.9 percent after falling nearly 11 percent in the last two weeks. Telecom Italia (TI.N) gained 2.2 percent to $11.93.

William Greiner, chief investment officer at Scout Investments in Kansas City, said he has deep concerns about the long-term stability of the euro zone and has been trimming back exposure to the Spanish banking sector.

But he noted that without a new recession equities may experience a 10-20 percent drop after which he would be aiming to redeploy capital to northern European equities.

"On balance we are looking at this as an opportunity some time in the next few months -- assuming things stabilize -- to put some money to work," he said.

Spain's BancoSantander STD.N , a popular stock with international investors, rose 0.8 percent to $9.57 after falling 16 percent in the last two weeks.

Telefonica (TEF.N), the euro zone's largest telecoms company, rose 2 percent to $21.83.

On balance, the BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) .BKADR fell 0.5 percent while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX rose 0.3 percent.

U.S. equity markets were highly volatile throughout the day, with much higher numbers of shares changing hands than usual. Daily volume was on course to be one of the highest this year.

Investors fretted about signs of weakness in the global economy and the troubles brewing with renewed vigor on the EU's doorstep, although by the end of the day many scooped up beaten down shares after seven days of losses for the S&P 500.

Italy's benchmark equities index, the FTSE MIB .FTMIB, fell 1.5 percent and is the first of the major European indexes to slip into bear market territory, having dropped 27 percent since a peak in mid-February.

Asian ADRs were weak. The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS fell 0.7 percent. In Asia, shares were lower. Japan's Nikkei average hit a five-week trough on Wednesday.

