ADR Report-Stocks tumble on eurozone worries; Italy ADRs plunge

NEW YORK Aug 4 Overseas shares traded in the United States fell across the board on Thursday, pressured by a steep decline in U.S. equities and as an ongoing debt crisis in Europe caused a steep selloff.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) .BKADR was off 6.2 percent while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX closed down 4.8 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR was down 6.4 percent, underperforming stocks of Asian and Latin American companies traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Wall Street suffered its worst stock-market selloff since the middle of the financial crisis in early 2009 on Thursday. The Dow and the S&P tumbled more than 4 percent and the Nasdaq lost 5 percent.

In Europe, stocks tumbled, with a key index of blue chip companies from the euro zone dropping to a two-year low, as investors dumped equities across the board in response to sluggish global growth and Italy's debt troubles.

New York-listed shares of Telecom Italia (TI.N) fell 8.3 percent to $11.03 and Spain's BancoSantander STD.N, a popular stock with international investors, dipped 8.8 percent to $8.80.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS fell 5.7 percent. Among Asian companies, bellwether ADR Toyota Motor (TM.N) fell 4.7 percent to $77.41 and Honda Motor (HMC.N) dipped 7 percent to $36.26.

Receipts with the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA fell 6.3 percent.

(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Andrew Hay)