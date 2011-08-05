ADR Report-Italy, Spain lead foreign shares higher

NEW YORK Aug 5 Overseas shares traded in the United States rose on Friday as a rebound in European companies offset losses in Asian and Latin American stocks.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) .BKADR was up 0.4 percent while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX ended little changed.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR was up 1 percent.

In Europe, shares posted their biggest weekly decline in nearly three years on worries about weak global growth and fears that the euro zone debt crisis could engulf Italy and Spain. But exchange-traded funds traded in the United States that track the Italian and Spanish stocks rose.

The iShares MSCI Italy Index (EWI.P) jumped 4.6 percent and the iShares MSCI Spanish Index (EWP.P) advanced 6.1 percent.

New York-listed shares of Telecom Italia (TI.N) jumped 12.6 percent to $12.42 and Spain's BancoSantander STD.N, a popular stock with international investors, gained 6.7 percent to $9.39.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said his country will introduce a constitutional principle of a balanced budget, adding that: "We will accelerate measures" in an austerity program, with the "aim of a balanced budget in 2013."

Helping the market rebound, sources said the European Central Bank was ready to buy Italian and Spanish bonds if Berlusconi commits to bringing forward specific reforms. For details, see [ID:nLDE77417U]

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS fell 0.5 percent while Latin American ADRs .BKLA lost 0.6 percent.

