ADR Report-Italy, Spain lead foreign shares higher

NEW YORK Aug 5 Overseas shares traded in the
United States rose on Friday as a rebound in European companies
offset losses in Asian and Latin American stocks.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts (ADRs) .BKADR was up 0.4 percent while the U.S.
benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX ended little changed.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR was
up 1 percent.
In Europe, shares posted their biggest weekly decline in
nearly three years on worries about weak global growth and
fears that the euro zone debt crisis could engulf Italy and
Spain. But exchange-traded funds traded in the United States
that track the Italian and Spanish stocks rose.
The iShares MSCI Italy Index (EWI.P) jumped 4.6 percent and
the iShares MSCI Spanish Index (EWP.P) advanced 6.1 percent.
New York-listed shares of Telecom Italia (TI.N) jumped 12.6
percent to $12.42 and Spain's BancoSantander STD.N, a popular
stock with international investors, gained 6.7 percent to
$9.39.
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said his country
will introduce a constitutional principle of a balanced budget,
adding that: "We will accelerate measures" in an austerity
program, with the "aim of a balanced budget in 2013."
Helping the market rebound, sources said the European
Central Bank was ready to buy Italian and Spanish bonds if
Berlusconi commits to bringing forward specific reforms. For
details, see [ID:nLDE77417U]
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS fell 0.5
percent while Latin American ADRs .BKLA lost 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)