ADR REPORT-ADRs rebound from selloff, Fed could end rally

NEW YORK Aug 9 Overseas shares traded in the
United States rallied on Tuesday, rebounding from steep losses
in the previous session on the hope an upcoming statement from
the Federal Reserve would ease fears of another recession.
Bank and commodity-related names, which were among the
biggest losers in Monday's huge sell-off, were among the day's
primary gainers.
Federal Reserve policy-makers began meeting Tuesday morning
and the Fed's statement is due at 2:15 p.m EDT [1815 GMT].
While the U.S. central bank isn't expected to unveil any new
program to help lift asset prices, selling could return if
there was no indication that help was on the way.
Standard & Poor's Friday removal of the United States'
pristine AAA credit rating was a catalyst for Monday's slump,
spurred also by increasing signs of slower economic growth and
the continuing debt crisis in Europe.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR climbed 3.5 percent while the U.S. benchmark
S&P 500 index .SPX added 2.2 percent.
Financial stocks surged around the globe. Barclays Plc
(BCS.N) advanced 6.7 percent to $11.57 while Credit Suisse
(CS.N) was up 3 percent to $29.58 and the Royal Bank of
Scotland (RBS.N) gained 3.2 percent to $8.58.
In Asia, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MTU.N) rose 2.8
percent to $4.70 while China Finance Online (JRJC.O) soared
11.3 percent to $2.67. In Latin America, BanColombia S.A.
(CIB.N) rose 6 percent to $60.34 and Banco Bradesco (BBD.N)
added 3.8 percent to $16.57.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS rose 3.5
percent. In Asia, shares ended sharply lower, following
Monday's slump in U.S. stocks. Hong Kong shares closed at their
lowest since June 2010. For more see [ID:nL3E7J92ED].
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR rose
3.6 percent. In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of
top shares ended 1.2 percent higher, reversing earlier losses
on the hope the Fed would hint at a plan to boost the economy.
[ID:nL6E7J91LF]
Receipts with the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs .BKLA rose 3 percent. In Latin America, major
benchmarks were higher, rebounding from their worst day since
2008. [ID:nN1E7780A0]
Energy stocks also rose as crude oil rebounded from a steep
sell-off on Monday. BP Plc (BP.N) rose 3 percent to $39.32
while Chinese oil firm CNOOC Ltd (CEO.N) was up 3.6 percent to
$188.23 and mining giant Rio Tinto (RIO.N) surged 9.4 percent
to $57.35.
