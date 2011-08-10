ADR Report-European banks sink on French worries

NEW YORK Aug 10 U.S.-listed shares of European banks sank on Wednesday on worries about trouble in the French bank sector and talk that France's top-notch credit rating may be at risk.

Societe Generale (SCGLY.PK)(SOGN.PA) denied a series of rumors related to its financial solidity which, along with speculation on France's debt rating, caused its shares to plummet on Wednesday. [ID:nWEA0019]

President Nicolas Sarkozy has ordered his finance and budget ministers to come up with new steps to deal with France's public deficit. Talk circulated in the market that the country's triple-A rating could be cut.

However, credit ratings firms Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service both reiterated France's AAA sovereign rating, a day after Standard & Poor's did the same. For details, see [nL6E7JA1JC] [ID:nL6E7JA1EQ]

Among the worst performers of the European banks: Deutsche Bank (DB.N), down 9.8 percent at $41.91 in early trading; Barclays (BCS.N), down 8.6 percent at $10.93; Banco Santander STD.N, down 9.2 percent at $8.34; and ING Group (ING.N), down 8.6 percent at $8.24.

Shares of French banks listed on the "pink sheets" also dropped: BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK) was down 10.8 percent at $25.15 and Societe Generale, down 17.4 percent at $6.20.

Overseas, shares of Societe Generale were down sharply.

Among French ADRs, Sanofi (SNY.N) fell 5.8 percent to $32.13 and Total (TOT.N) shares declined 5.8 percent at $45.29.

The day's ADR losses were not limited to the region, however, as U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent, resuming their recent steep sell-off.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) .BKADR dropped 3.9 percent, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX down 3.3 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS was down 3.4 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR was down 4.4 percent.

Receipts with the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA were down 3.1 percent.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Andrew Hay)