ADR Report-Euro zone concerns spark sell off in ADRs

NEW YORK Aug 16 Overseas shares traded in the United States fell on Tuesday as weak data from Germany rekindled fears about the state of economy in the euro zone.

Adding uncertainty to the market, a meeting of French and German leaders failed to ease worries about the euro zone debt crisis. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said the leaders planned a tax on financial transactions and closer joint governance of economic policy to stop the debt crisis, but they did not propose increasing the euro-zone bailout fund or selling euro-zone bonds. For details, see [ID:nB4E7HT04B]

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) .BKADR was down 1.5 percent while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX fell 1.2 percent.

Energy and industrial companies that are closely related to growth were the day's biggest losers.

U.S.-listed shares of China's PetroChina (PTR.N) fell 1.2 percent to $125.75, and France's Total (TOT.N) lost 1.7 percent to $47.84.

Shares of Brazil's Petroleo Brasil (PBR.N) lost 1 percent to $28.94 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR fell 1.4 percent. Among European companies, Nokia shares (NOK.N), which jumped in the previous session following an offer by Google Inc (GOOG.O) to buy Motorola Mobility (MMI.N), fell 1.7 percent to $6.18.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS was off 1.8 percent. Among Asian companies, Japan's Toyota Motor (TM.N) fell 1 percent to $75.39 and Honda Motor (HMC.N) was also down 1.7 percent at $33.95.

Receipts with the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA was down 1.4 percent.

(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)