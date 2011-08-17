ADR Report-Strong US retailer profits lift foreign shares

NEW YORK Aug 17 Overseas shares traded in the United States rose on Wednesday, outperforming the broader market, as Latin American ADRs rose after strong earnings from U.S. retailers boosted optimism about the state of the global economy.

The gains offset a technology sector weakened after disappointing results from Dell Inc DELL.O dragged down computer makers around the globe.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA was up 1.1 percent. U.S.-listed shares of Banco Santander (BSBR.N) rose 3.7 percent to $9.56, and Cosan Ltd (CZZ.N) added 3.3 percent to $11.78.

U.S. retailer Target Corp (TGT.N) beat Wall Street expectations with higher net income and an improved profit outlook as sales perked up. The report offered some good news during a month when doubts about the global economy have battered stock prices. For details, see [ID:nN1E77G04Y]

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR rose 0.4 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading ADRs .BKADR also advanced 0.4 percent.

In Europe, stocks closed at their highest in almost two weeks as investors switched focus to company earnings and cheap stock prices from disappointment at the results of a Franco-German summit that led to losses earlier in the session. [.EU]

Among European companies, drugmakers and miners were among top gainers. U.S.-listed shares of Sanofi (SNY.N) rose 2.7 percent to $35.90, and Total (TOT.N) gained 2 percent to $48.80.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS rose 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)