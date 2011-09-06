ADR Report-Foreign shares close off lows, banks slump

(Updates prices, adds comment, byline)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S.-listed shares of European lenders tumbled on Tuesday as renewed concern over the ability of governments to solve the debt crisis gripped the region's banking system.

Foreign shares closed above session lows, but still ended down more than 2 percent and with a near a 6 percent loss for the three sessions so far this month.

European shares slumped, with banks hitting a 29-month low on worries about the political handling of the euro zone debt crisis. A regional index of European bank stocks .SX7P fell 2.9 percent and is down nearly 12 percent so far in September. [.EU]

UBS (UBS.N) fell 10.6 percent to $12.34 and Barclays (BCS.N) slumped 6.7 percent to $9.89 in New York. HSBC Holdings HBC.N dropped 3.2 percent to $41.07 and Spain's Banco Santander STD.N lost 3.6 percent to $8.27. RBS (RBS.N) lost 12.7 percent to $6.92 and Credit Suisse (CS.N) fell 12.9 percent to $23.84.

"The pricing is about right given the uncertainty and the elevated risk," said Bryant Evans, investment advisor and portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management, in Champaign, Illinois. "Prices will probably continue to slide in the short run."

Investors worry that some of these banks have high exposure to sovereign debt from countries whose debt levels could be spiraling out of control. Concerns over whether Greece will receive its next aid tranche took center stage again.

"Longer term, (European bank ADRs) still could be a good investment opportunity," he said. "We'll probably find out they came down a little too far."

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) .BKADR closed down 2.7 percent, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX dropped 0.74 percent after a late surge. It was previously down as much as 2.8 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS fell 2 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR lost 3.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA lost 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Andrew Hay)