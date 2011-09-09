ADR REPORT-Foreing shares slide on ECB rift

NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies slumped on Friday to post their worst week in five as investors fretted over discord within the European Central Bank over how to deal with the region's sovereign debt crisis.

The top German official at the ECB resigned in conflict with the bank's policy of buying government bonds to combat the crisis. The program prevented the problem spreading to Italy and Spain and bought governments time to work on policy solutions. For details see [ID:nL5E7K91CF].

The euro tumbled against the U.S. dollar as the rift inside the central bank could undermine German public support for the single currency, further pressuring greenback-denominated foreign stocks.

"The ECB is critical in dealing with and potentially solving the sovereign debt issue," said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

"Internal turmoil on the ECB... immediately has implications for the bond buying program -- which immediately has implications on the capital levels of European banks."

U.S.-traded shares of European banks were again among the worst hit due to their exposure to the region's sovereign debt.

Spain's Banco Santander STD.N fell 3.4 percent to $7.87, French bank Societe Generale (SCGLY.PK) dropped 12 percent to $4.75, and BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK) slumped 9.2 percent to $20.05.

Commodity-related ADRs saw big declines as well, including global miner BHP Billiton (BBL.N), off 4 percent to $61.86 and Brazilian oil company Petrobras (PBR.N), down 4.5 percent to $26.54.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS fell 2.6 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR lost 3.3 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA slumped 3.7 percent. An index of Brazilian ADRs .BKBR slid 4 percent.

