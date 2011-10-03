ADR REPORT-Growth fears hit Chinese real estate, gaming ADRs

NEW YORK Oct 3 Concern about slower growth and tighter credit pushed down U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies on Monday, with gaming and real estate stocks among the biggest decliners.

Shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (MPEL.O) fell 8.1 percent to $7.64, while shares of China Housing and Land Development Inc CHLN.O dropped 8.7 percent to $1.36. The BNY Mellon index of leading Chinese American Depositary Receipts .BKCN declined 2.6 percent.

The losses follow a sharp drop in Hong Kong shares, which underperformed much of Asia, and follow record losses in Macau casino stocks overseas. The Hang Seng Index .HSI sank 4.4 percent.

Chinese shares tumbled last week as well. A U.S. Department of Justice investigation of accounting irregularities at Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges pressured ADRs.

In an interview with Reuters published on Thursday, Robert Khuzami, director of enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, revealed that a number of federal prosecutors around the country are looking into the issue.

Signs of a less robust economy in China, a major engine of growth for the global economy, have been mounting. On Friday, figures showed the country's manufacturing sector shrank for the third month in a row and had the longest contraction streak since 2009. For details, see [ID:nL3E7KU097]

Policymakers have also tried to put a lid on growth on China to keep inflation under control.

"The Chinese government is tightening credit, and that is going to hurt some industries more than others ... not just gaming but other consumer discretionary industries," said Bryant Evans, who runs the all-ADR Cozad Asset Management International Equity Income Portfolio for Cozad Asset Management, in Champaign, Illinois.

Stocks tumbled on major U.S. indexes, too, with the U.S. Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX falling 2.3 percent.

Among other Chinese ADRs, Xinyan Real Estate Co (XIN.N) was down 5 percent at $1.70 while shares of Chinese Real Estate Information CRIC.O fell 6.5 percent to $4.60.

Until recently, Macau stocks had strongly outperformed the Hang Seng Index this year as the colony, an hour away from Hong Kong, surpassed Las Vegas in revenue by fivefold. For details, see [ID:nL3E7L30RT]

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian American Depositary Receipts .BKAS was down 1.7 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading European American Depositary Receipts .BKEUR fell 2.3 percent.

The BNY Mellow index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA declined 2.4 percent. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)