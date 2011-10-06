ADR REPORT-European banks gain on ECB action

NEW YORK Oct 6 U.S.-listed shares of European banks jumped on Thursday as investors became more optimistic that policymakers may be able to contain the region's debt crisis.

The European Central Bank, wary of the region's fiscal woes spiraling into a global crisis, said it will revive 12-month loan operations and purchases of covered bonds, while it kept key interest rates unchanged at 1.50 percent. For details, see [ID:nF9E7KR00X]

Shares of Barclays Plc (BCS.N) shot up 5.9 percent to $10.44 in New York, while shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N) rose 2.2 percent to $36.72 and shares of HSBC Holdings HBC.N gained 4.2 percent to $39.26. Shares of Spain's Banco Santander STD.N were up 2.2 percent at $8.42.

Investors have worried that the debt crisis could cripple Europe's banks, and bank shares have taken a beating in recent months.

Shares of some miners also gained sharply as metals prices surged. London Metal Exchange benchmark copper CMCU3 shot up by $405, or nearly 6 percent, to end at $7,225 a tonne -- its largest one-day advance since Feb. 11, 2010.

Shares of global miner BHP Billiton (BHP.N) advanced 2.8 percent to $71.33 while shares of Brazil's Vale (VALE.N) rose 3.5 percent to $23.65.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR rose 2.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX gained 1.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR advanced 2.2 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS edged up 1.7 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA rose 3.4 percent.

Shares of Brazilian oil company Petrobras (PBR.N) also rose sharply, and were last up 5.6 percent at $23.20 following gains in oil prices. Brent crude futures rose nearly 3 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)