ADR REPORT-European banks gain on ECB action

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 6 U.S.-listed shares of European
banks jumped on Thursday as investors became more optimistic
that policymakers may be able to contain the region's debt
crisis.
The European Central Bank, wary of the region's fiscal woes
spiraling into a global crisis, said it will revive 12-month
loan operations and purchases of covered bonds, while it kept
key interest rates unchanged at 1.50 percent. For details, see
[ID:nF9E7KR00X]
Shares of Barclays Plc (BCS.N) shot up 5.9 percent to
$10.44 in New York, while shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N) rose
2.2 percent to $36.72 and shares of HSBC Holdings HBC.N
gained 4.2 percent to $39.26. Shares of Spain's Banco Santander
STD.N were up 2.2 percent at $8.42.
Investors have worried that the debt crisis could cripple
Europe's banks, and bank shares have taken a beating in recent
months.
Shares of some miners also gained sharply as metals prices
surged. London Metal Exchange benchmark copper CMCU3 shot up
by $405, or nearly 6 percent, to end at $7,225 a tonne -- its
largest one-day advance since Feb. 11, 2010.
Shares of global miner BHP Billiton (BHP.N) advanced 2.8
percent to $71.33 while shares of Brazil's Vale (VALE.N) rose
3.5 percent to $23.65.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR rose 2.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's
500 index .SPX gained 1.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR
advanced 2.2 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading
Asian ADRs .BKAS edged up 1.7 percent and the BNY Mellon
index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA rose 3.4 percent.
Shares of Brazilian oil company Petrobras (PBR.N) also rose
sharply, and were last up 5.6 percent at $23.20 following gains
in oil prices. Brent crude futures rose nearly 3 percent on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)