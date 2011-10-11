ADR REPORT-Miners lead ADRs' declines; European banks mixed

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 11 U.S.-listed shares of overseas
companies declined on Tuesday, led by mining shares that
tumbled along with metals prices on fresh euro zone debt
worries.
Shares of global miner BHP Billiton (BHP.N) fell 2 percent
to $73.66 in New York while shares of South Africa's Gold
Fields (GFI.N) dropped 1 percent to $15.16 and shares of
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (AU.N), also of South Africa, dipped 1.2
percent to $40.68.
Spot gold XAU= was down 0.5 percent at $1,665.80 an
ounce, while benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) closed at $7,290 a tonne, down from Monday's
close of $7,495 a tonne.
Upcoming results from Slovakia, the last member of the
17-member euro zone bloc which has not yet ratified a pact to
boost the size and powers of the European Financial Stability
Facility, kept investors on edge. For details, see [ID:
[ID:nL5E7LB0V9]
Worries about how the euro zone debt problems could affect
the global economy have plagued markets for months, with
investors waiting for a long-term solution to the crisis.
European bank ADRs were mixed near flat. Shares of Barclays
(BCS.N) were down 0.1 percent at $10.91 while shares of
Deutsche Bank (DB.N) were up 0.8 percent at $38.01.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR was down 0.6 percent, while the Standard &
Poor's 500 index .SPX was up 0.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR fell
0.8 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
.BKAS slipped 0.5 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading
Latin American ADRs .BKLA was up 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Andrew
Hay)