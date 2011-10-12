ADR REPORT-Euro fund hopes, weak dollar lift foreign shares

NEW YORK Oct 12 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rallied on Wednesday as Europe's progress toward bolstering its financial rescue fund and a spike in the euro increased investors' confidence.

Shares of Latin American companies booked the sharpest gains as metals prices soared. Copper prices rose, helped by a drop in the U.S. dollar and signs of restocking in China.

An index of American depositary receipts of Latin American companies .BKLA jumped 2.6 percent, with Brazil's Vale (VALE.N) up 2.6 percent at $25.22, and Petrobras (PBR.N) also up 2.6 percent at $24.50.

Mexico's America Movil (AMX.N) gained 2.7 percent to $23.43.

European ADRs rallied in sync with the FTSEurofirst-300 index .FTEU3 closing at a nine-week high, lifted by stronger euro-zone economic data and news that Slovakia struck a deal to sign off on a plan to expand the region's sovereign bailout fund.

Slovakia is the last country in the 17-member currency zone left to approve the revamped fund. [ID:nL5E7LC0JT]

The BNY Mellon index of European ADRs .BKEUR advanced 1.91 percent.

The euro rallied to almost a one-month high against the U.S. dollar on hopes that approval of the expansion of the euro zone's rescue fund would help contain the region's debt crisis.

A weaker U.S. dollar makes greenback-denominated assets, like ADRs, cheaper for foreign investors.

Barclays (BCS.N) jumped 7 percent to $11.72 in New York, while HSBC HBC.N gained 2.9 percent to $41.61.

Commodity-related ADRs also jumped, including global miner BHP Billiton (BHP.N), up 2.9 percent at $76.19. Italian energy company Eni SpA (E.N) rose 2.6 percent to $41.50.

The BNY Mellon index of leading ADRs .BKADR gained 1.94 percent, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX rose 1 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal)