ADR REPORT-Euro fund hopes, weak dollar lift foreign shares

NEW YORK Oct 12 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rallied on Wednesday as Europe's progress toward
bolstering its financial rescue fund and a spike in the euro
increased investors' confidence.
Shares of Latin American companies booked the sharpest
gains as metals prices soared. Copper prices rose, helped by a
drop in the U.S. dollar and signs of restocking in China.
An index of American depositary receipts of Latin American
companies .BKLA jumped 2.6 percent, with Brazil's Vale
(VALE.N) up 2.6 percent at $25.22, and Petrobras (PBR.N) also
up 2.6 percent at $24.50.
Mexico's America Movil (AMX.N) gained 2.7 percent to
$23.43.
European ADRs rallied in sync with the FTSEurofirst-300
index .FTEU3 closing at a nine-week high, lifted by stronger
euro-zone economic data and news that Slovakia struck a deal
to sign off on a plan to expand the region's sovereign bailout
fund.
Slovakia is the last country in the 17-member currency
zone left to approve the revamped fund. [ID:nL5E7LC0JT]
The BNY Mellon index of European ADRs .BKEUR advanced
1.91 percent.
The euro rallied to almost a one-month high against the
U.S. dollar on hopes that approval of the expansion of the
euro zone's rescue fund would help contain the region's debt
crisis.
A weaker U.S. dollar makes greenback-denominated assets,
like ADRs, cheaper for foreign investors.
Barclays (BCS.N) jumped 7 percent to $11.72 in New York,
while HSBC HBC.N gained 2.9 percent to $41.61.
Commodity-related ADRs also jumped, including global miner
BHP Billiton (BHP.N), up 2.9 percent at $76.19. Italian energy
company Eni SpA (E.N) rose 2.6 percent to $41.50.
The BNY Mellon index of leading ADRs .BKADR gained 1.94
percent, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX rose 1
percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal)