ADR REPORT-Foreign shares rally on euro zone deal

NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Thursday led by European banks that surged after the region's leaders struck a deal to help resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

Investors snapped up beaten down shares of major European banks that have been suffering for months on concerns that a Greek debt default would lead to big losses for them and potentially a banking crisis.

European bank shares rallied on Thursday with the STOXX Europe 600 banking index .SX7P spiking nearly 9 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares rose 3.7 percent, the highest close since early August.

U.S.-listed shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N) rose 19.2 percent to $47.83 and Barclays PLC (BCS.N) rose 16.1 percent to $13.70.

France's Credit Agricole (CS.N), which has been one of the hardest hit banking stocks due to the debt woes, rose 15.7 percent to $32.37. New York-listed shares of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.N) were up 12.3 percent at $9.05.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR rose 5 percent as world stocks surged and the euro jumped to a seven-week high against the dollar.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR gained 5.4 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX rose 3.5 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS rose 5.3 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA gained 6.3 percent.