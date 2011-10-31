ADR REPORT-Japan ADRs fall on company forecasts despite yen move

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S.-listed shares of Japanese
companies dropped on Monday after disappointing earnings and
outlooks from companies including Homda Motor Co (HMC.N)
overshadowed Japan's move to curb the currency's rise.
Asian-listed ADRs led declines in the overall ADR market.
The yen intervention caused the yen to plunge to a
three-month low against the dollar. A weaker yen tends to help
big Japanese exporters, including car makers and electronic
equipment makers. The dollar rose as high as 79.553 yen, its
best level since Aug. 4.JPY=EBS
But Honda Motor Co (HMC.N) shares dropped 7.8 percent to
$30.01 after it withdrew its annual earnings guidance.
The car maker has been hit the hardest among automakers by
the supply disruptions caused by the country's massive
earthquake and tsunami last spring and also floods in
Thailand.
Also, it reported that quarterly net profit fell sharply.
Shares of Panasonic PC.N tumbled 8.1 percent to $10.09
after the electronics maker forecast an annual net loss of 420
billion yen ($5.5 billion), its biggest in a decade.
Both companies cited the yen's strength as having an impact
on results.
Japan's currency intervention was the latest in less than
three months and its third this year, as the country tries to
boost its economy following the earthquake disaster. For more,
click on [ID:nL4E7LV0D4].
"I like Japan as a place to invest right now. I think its
recovery from both the earthquake and economic problems is kind
of in place, and I think the strength in the Japanese currency
is probably going to subside," said Bryant Evans, who runs the
all-ADR Cozad Asset Management International Equity Income
Portfolio for Cozad Asset Management, in Champaign, Illinois.
"Some of the (yen strength) can be attributed to a flight
to quality to some extent, because Europe is such a problematic
area right now."
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian American Depositary
Receipts .BKAS dropped 3.3 percent, while the index of
leading ADRs .BKADR was down 2.6 percent. The Standard &
Poor's 500 index .SPX was down 1.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR fell
2.5 perent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs .BKLA dipped 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)