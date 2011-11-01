ADR REPORT-Europe shares lead drop as Greek vote weighs

NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies dropped 3 percent on Tuesday, led by declines in European companies as Greece's call for a referendum on its euro zone bailout package added to uncertainty for plans for the region.

Shares of Barclays (BCS.N) tumbled 9.3 percent to $11.35 in New York while shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N) fell 7 percent to $38.50 and shares of Spain's Banco Santander STD.N declined 5.6 percent to $8.08.

The declines followed a rally last week after European leaders announced plans to contain the euro zone debt crisis, including an agreement to boost the region's bailout fund and a deal with banks and insurers to accept 50 percent losses on Greek bonds.

Prime Minister George Papandreou has called for a referendum on the bailout, though the move has met harsh criticism and prompted demands for his resignation from Greek ruling party lawmakers.

"I suspect (the move) could backfire. It does pose a threat in terms of the plan put forth in the summit," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.

Among other bank ADRs, which have been among the hardest hit from worries over the euro zone debt problems, shares of ING (ING.N) dropped 14 percent to $7.43 while shares of Credit Suisse (CS.N) fell 7.8 percent to $26.71.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR fell 3 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX declined 2.8 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR tumbled 3.4 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS fell 2.2 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA slid 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)