ADR REPORT-Sony, Panasonic fall but ADR index rises

NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S.-listed shares of Sony Corp (SNE.N) weighed on Japanese ADRs after a disappointing forecast, while overall U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies bounced.

Sony warned of a fourth straight year of losses, sending its shares down 6 percent to $18.53 in New York. For details, see [ID:nL4E7M22KN]

Shares of Panasonic PC.N, which said earlier this week that it expects to report at $5.5 billion annual loss, also tumbled, ending down 2.3 percent at $9.42.

Japan moved to curb its currency's rise earlier this week, a move that would likely benefit big Japanese exporters.

The country has been struggling to boost its economy following the earthquake and tsunami this spring.

ADRs rose overall as the U.S. Federal Reserve said it is prepared to step in to help the economy more if needed.

That helped offset some of the worries over the European debt crisis, even as a source said the European Union and International Monetary Fund will not release an 8 billion euro payment to Greece until after its planned referendum. [ID:nL5E7M244V]

Among the strongest advancers were shares of energy and mining companies, including global miner BHP Billiton (BHP.N), up 2.4 percent at $77.40; shares of PetroChina (PTR.N), up 2.5 percent at $130.50; and shares of Brazil's Petrobras (PBR.N), up 2.4 percent at $26.80.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADRwas up 1.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX ended up 1.6 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR gained 0.8 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS rose 1.3 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA advanced 2.2 percent.

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)