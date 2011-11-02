ADR REPORT-Sony, Panasonic fall but ADR index rises

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S.-listed shares of Sony Corp
(SNE.N) weighed on Japanese ADRs after a disappointing
forecast, while overall U.S.-listed shares of overseas
companies bounced.
Sony warned of a fourth straight year of losses, sending
its shares down 6 percent to $18.53 in New York. For details,
Shares of Panasonic PC.N, which said earlier this week
that it expects to report at $5.5 billion annual loss, also
tumbled, ending down 2.3 percent at $9.42.
Japan moved to curb its currency's rise earlier this week,
a move that would likely benefit big Japanese exporters.
The country has been struggling to boost its economy
following the earthquake and tsunami this spring.
ADRs rose overall as the U.S. Federal Reserve said it is
prepared to step in to help the economy more if needed.
That helped offset some of the worries over the European
debt crisis, even as a source said the European Union and
International Monetary Fund will not release an 8 billion euro
payment to Greece until after its planned referendum.
Among the strongest advancers were shares of energy and
mining companies, including global miner BHP Billiton (BHP.N),
up 2.4 percent at $77.40; shares of PetroChina (PTR.N), up 2.5
percent at $130.50; and shares of Brazil's Petrobras (PBR.N),
up 2.4 percent at $26.80.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADRwas up 1.1 percent, while the Standard &
Poor's 500 index .SPX ended up 1.6 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR
gained 0.8 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian
ADRs .BKAS rose 1.3 percent and the BNY Mellon index of
leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA advanced 2.2 percent.
