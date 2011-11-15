ADR REPORT-Foreign shares end steady on euro-zone woes

NEW YORK Nov 15 Foreign shares traded in the United States ended flat on Tuesday with French banks weighing amid escalating concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis.

U.S.-listed shares of European lenders fell, including the National Bank of Greece NBG.N sinking 9.1 percent to 50 cents a share.

Credit Suisse (CS.N) fell 3.2 percent to $23.42 and Lloyds Banking Group (LYG.N) lost 1.7 percent to $1.73.

Reflecting the escalating fear in the market, yields on France's 10-year sovereign bonds rose for a third consecutive session, pointing to increasing market nervousness about Paris' public finances. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MF342]

Yields on Italian debt, of which French banks are among the biggest holders, also rose, as relief over the formation of a unity government in Rome proved short-lived.

But shares of BlackBerry maker Research In Motion Ltd RIMM.O rose 4.6 percent to $19.13 in a rebound as investors snapped up the beaten-down stock. Research In Motion shares dropped 5.3 percent this month and nearly 30 percent for the quarter.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR closed flat while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX ended up 0.5 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR fell 0.1 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS gained 0.1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA rose 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)