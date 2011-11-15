ADR REPORT-Foreign shares end steady on euro-zone woes

NEW YORK Nov 15 Foreign shares traded in the
United States ended flat on Tuesday with French banks weighing
amid escalating concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis.
U.S.-listed shares of European lenders fell, including the
National Bank of Greece NBG.N sinking 9.1 percent to 50
cents a share.
Credit Suisse (CS.N) fell 3.2 percent to $23.42 and Lloyds
Banking Group (LYG.N) lost 1.7 percent to $1.73.
Reflecting the escalating fear in the market, yields on
France's 10-year sovereign bonds rose for a third consecutive
session, pointing to increasing market nervousness about
Paris' public finances. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MF342]
Yields on Italian debt, of which French banks are among
the biggest holders, also rose, as relief over the formation
of a unity government in Rome proved short-lived.
But shares of BlackBerry maker Research In Motion Ltd
RIMM.O rose 4.6 percent to $19.13 in a rebound as investors
snapped up the beaten-down stock. Research In Motion shares
dropped 5.3 percent this month and nearly 30 percent for the
quarter.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR closed flat while the Standard & Poor's 500
index .SPX ended up 0.5 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR
fell 0.1 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian
ADRs .BKAS gained 0.1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of
leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA rose 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)