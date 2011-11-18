ADR REPORT-European bank shares edge higher

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S.-listed shares of overseas
companies were flat on Friday, while European banks mostly rose
in spite of lingering worries over the region's debt crisis.
Some support came as Italian and Spanish bond yields fell
following buying by the European Central Bank.
Traders were upbeat following a Reuters report on Thursday
that euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials have
discussed having the ECB lend to the IMF so it has sufficient
resources to bail out even the biggest euro zone sovereigns.
For details, see [ID:nL5E7MH2MW]
The ECB intervened on the secondary bond market Friday to
relieve pressure on Italian notes after Italy's new government
announced far-reaching reforms in response to a debt crisis
that now threatens to engulf France and Spain.
Shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N) advanced 1.5 percent to
$36.57 in New York, while shares of Spain's Banco Santander
STD.N gained 1.5 percent to $7.45. Shares of Barclays (BCS.N)
rose 1.9 percent to $10.52.
The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.N) went up 2.4 percent to
$6.51.
Shares of big Japanese exporters slipped as the yen gained
against the dollar. Against the yen, the dollar slid as low as
76.575 on trading platform EBS JPY=EBS.
Shares of Toyota (TM.N) fell 1.2 percent to $63.56.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR was down 0.03 percent, while the Standard &
Poor's 500 index .SPX was down 0.04 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR was
up 0.2 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian
ADRs .BKAS was down 0.3 percent and the BNY Mellon index of
leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA was down 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, additional reporting by
Francesco Canepa; Editing by Leslie Adler)