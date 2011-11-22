ADR REPORT-European banks drop as region's fears simmer

NEW YORK Nov 22 U.S.-listed shares of European banks sagged on Tuesday as Spain's short-term borrowing costs hit a 14-year high, underscoring uncertainty in the outlook for the euro-zone debt crisis.

Shares of Banco Santander STD.N fell 3.3 percent to $7.04 in New York, while shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N) fell 3 percent to $33.65 and shares of Barclays (BCS.N) dropped 4.2 percent to $9.64.

Spain paid the highest yields in 14 years to issue short-term bills, increasing yields on Spanish, Italian and French notes in the secondary market.

Banks are seen among the most sensitive to any potential fallout from the euro zone's debt crisis, which has worried markets for months.

On Monday, Moody's Investor Service warned that a recent rise in interest rates on French government debt and weaker economic growth prospects could be negative for the country's credit rating. [ID:nP6E7M402A].

Among the more positive developments in the crisis, the International Monetary Fund introduced a six-month liquidity line to help countries at risk from the euro-zone crisis.

ADRS have fallen since Nov 11 as investors have avoided some of the more risky assets. But some analysts see value in ADRs.

"If you look at the price-to-earnings ratios of ADRs, they look quite attractive. For a patient investor, they look quite attractive right now," said Bryant Evans, who runs the all-ADR Cozad Asset Management International Equity Income Portfolio for Cozad Asset Management, in Champaign, Illinois.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR was down 0.6 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX was down 0.4 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR was down 0.9 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS was up 0.5 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA was down 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)