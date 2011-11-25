ADR REPORT-Foreign shares up, led by Japanese manufacturers

NEW YORK Nov 25 Foreign shares traded in the
United States rose on Friday, supported by gains by Japanese
companies.
Japanese car manufacturers like Toyota Motor (TM.N) and
electronics maker Sony (SNE.N) were among the top gainers as
"Black Friday," the traditional beginning of the U.S. holiday
shopping season, was expected to have a positive impact on the
companies' end-of-the year revenues.
Toyota Motor was up 3.1 percent at $62.25 and Honda Motor
(HMC.N) jumped 3.5 percent to $28.57.
NYSE-listed shares of Canon Inc (CAJ.N) rose 2.9 percent
to $42.91 and Sony Corp shares rose 5.2 percent to $17.09.
The U.S. S&P Retail index .RLX rose 0.3 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR rose 0.2 percent, while the Standard &
Poor's 500 index .SPX rose 0.4 percent.
U.S.-traded shares of European companies were lower on
Friday as investors remained cautious about the region's debt
crisis.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR was
little changed, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian
ADRs .BKAS gained 1.1 percent. The BNY Mellon index of
leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA fell 0.9 percent.
(Editing by Kenneth Barry)