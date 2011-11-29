ADR REPORT-Transocean hit due to stock offering

NEW YORK Nov 29 The U.S.-traded stock of Transocean was one of the biggest percentage losers among overseas shares traded in the United Stated on Tuesday after the company said it would issue stock to pay back debt.

Transocean, the largest offshore drilling contractor, said it will sell 26 million shares in an underwritten public offering. It will use the proceeds to buy back convertible notes and refinance its Aker Drilling ASA AKD.OL acquisition. The stock (RIG.N) fell 9.8 percent to $41.46.

The BNY Mellon ADR index .BKADR rose 0.5 percent. The broader market mostly rose for a second straight day on Tuesday as a rebound in consumer confidence and soothed fears over Europe whetted investors' appetite for risky assets.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX added 6.39 points, or 0.53 percent, to 1,198.89 in late after trading.

European shares continued to recover led by big banks and natural resource stocks. The BNY Mellon index of European ADRs .BKEUR rose 0.9 percent.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSb.N) was among the biggest percentage gainers among European large caps, rising 1.3 percent to $68.93, along with a gain in the price of oil.

The BNY Mellon index of Asian ADRs .BKAS was up 0.3 percent, while its index of Latin American ADRs .BKLA was off 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jan Paschal)