ADR REPORT-European banks lead overseas shares lower

NEW YORK Dec 1 European shares traded in the United States fell on Thursday, a day after gaining their most in four months as analysts raised doubts about the outlook for equity markets in a region heading into recession.

Equity markets around the world surged Wednesday after central banks acted to add liquidity to a global financial system reeling from Europe's debt crisis.

But analysts at Goldman Sachs forecast "notable downside in equity markets over the next three months" in Europe and said the outlook for markets in other regions was not much better before Europe emerges from its debt crisis.

"The Euro-area economic and financial risks are likely to remain centre-stage for now, and the battle between market pressure and the potential policy reaction is likely to intensify in the near term," said Goldman Sachs in a research note.

The Bank of New York Mellon's index of leading European ADRs fell 0.5 percent.

The BNY Mellon's headline overseas shares index , also dipped 0.5 percent. By comparison the broad-based S&P 500 index lost 0.2 percent.

European bank shares were the biggest losers, giving back some of the hefty gains from the previous session.

Lloyds Bank fell 5.8 percent to $1.46, Royal Bank of Scotland lost 3.4 percent to $6.48, while Credit Suisse was off 2.2 percent to $23.67.

Asian shares were among the better performers as Beijing's move Wednesday to cut bank reserve requirements offset worries spawned by the first contraction in China's factory sector since February 2009, according to Thursday data.

The BNY Mellon's index of leading Chinese ADRs fell 0.1 percent. Helping the overall market, shares of Internet search engine Baidu Inc rose 2.3 percent to $134.12.