ADR REPORT-Euro zone hopes lift foreign shares

NEW YORK Dec 5 Shares of overseas companies traded in the United States rose on Monday after France and Germany agreed on a proposal for fiscal control in the euro zone, but the threat of sovereign downgrades cut into gains.

Investors piled on foreign shares after French President Nicolas Sarkozy said Germany and France had come to an agreement on tighter fiscal controls for the euro zone, to be voted on Friday during an EU summit.

But reports that Standard & Poor's would review the rating of all euro zone nations for possible downgrades slashed the advance almost in half mid-session. The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts rose as much as 1.99 percent, and closed up 1.09 percent for the day.

In comparison, the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 added 1.03 percent.

A broad measure of European stocks rose 0.8 percent to a five-week closing high on the Sarkozy-Merkel news. The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs added 0.9 percent.

Italian bond yields, a source of worry for investors as the benchmark 10-year note yield recently rose above 7 percent, plunged as Italy announced deep austerity measures and closed slightly above 6 percent, easing worries about Rome's ability to finance its debt.

Financial shares were among the top gainers, with U.S.-traded shares of Banco Santander up 3.6 percent to $7.84 and Lloyds Banking Group up 8.6 percent to $1.65.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 1.1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs added 2.1 percent.