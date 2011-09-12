ADR REPORT-ADRs fall on Greek debt, French bank worry

| NEW YORK, Sept 12
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Monday as fears of a credit rating downgrade
of French banks and of a default by Greece heightened concerns
about the euro zone's debt crisis.
U.S.-traded shares of European banks were among the worst
hit due to their exposure to the region's sovereign debt, with
French banks tumbling on concerns that Moody's Investors
Service could downgrade their credit-worthiness because of the
vulnerability. For details see [ID:nL5E7KC1N3].
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR was off 1.7 percent, putting it on track for
its third straight decline, and the BNY Mellon index of leading
European ADRs .BKEUR lost 2.1 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares
was down 2.5 percent after falling as much as 3.7 percent and
hitting a two-year low.
French bank Societe Generale (SCGLY.PK) dropped 8.4 percent
to $4.35, while BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK) slumped 9.6 percent to
$18.12 and Spain's Banco Santander STD.N fell 8 percent to
$7.24.
The euro hit a New York session low against the traditional
safe-haven Swiss franc, edging closer to a level that could
trigger Swiss National Bank intervention. [ID:nS1E78B0SV]
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS lost 0.9
percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs .BKLA declined 1.5 percent.
HSBC Holdings Plc HBC.N, Europe's biggest bank with a
large presence across Asia, lost 2.6 percent to $39.01 after
sources told Reuters it launched the sale of its nonlife insurance business, a global division worth about $1 billion
and now part of the bank's plan to strip away non-core units.
[ID:nL3E7KC25K]
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)