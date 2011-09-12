ADR REPORT-ADRs fall on Greek debt, French bank worry

NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Monday as fears of a credit rating downgrade of French banks and of a default by Greece heightened concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis.

U.S.-traded shares of European banks were among the worst hit due to their exposure to the region's sovereign debt, with French banks tumbling on concerns that Moody's Investors Service could downgrade their credit-worthiness because of the vulnerability. For details see [ID:nL5E7KC1N3].

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR was off 1.7 percent, putting it on track for its third straight decline, and the BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR lost 2.1 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 2.5 percent after falling as much as 3.7 percent and hitting a two-year low.

French bank Societe Generale (SCGLY.PK) dropped 8.4 percent to $4.35, while BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK) slumped 9.6 percent to $18.12 and Spain's Banco Santander STD.N fell 8 percent to $7.24.

The euro hit a New York session low against the traditional safe-haven Swiss franc, edging closer to a level that could trigger Swiss National Bank intervention. [ID:nS1E78B0SV]

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS lost 0.9 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA declined 1.5 percent.

HSBC Holdings Plc HBC.N, Europe's biggest bank with a large presence across Asia, lost 2.6 percent to $39.01 after sources told Reuters it launched the sale of its nonlife insurance business, a global division worth about $1 billion and now part of the bank's plan to strip away non-core units. [ID:nL3E7KC25K] (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)