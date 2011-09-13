ADR REPORT-ADRs advance as bank shares rebound

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies advanced on Tuesday as fears of a default by Greece ebbed on the belief a solution to the nation's debt crisis was still possible.

After several days of selling, U.S.-traded shares of European banks rebounded after German Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to put a damper on talk of an imminent Greek default. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KD1TR]

Deutsche Bank AG (DB.N) jumped 7.3 percent to $32.09, Barclays PLC (BCS.N) added 3.4 percent to $9.49 and Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG.N) gained 3.1 percent to $2.

Separately, BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK) advanced 3.4 percent to $18.91 after it categorically denied comments about its funding attributed to an anonymous source in the Wall Street Journal and described its U.S. dollar funding as solid and strong. [IDnWEA4130] and [ID:nL5E7KD1GZ]

"What the market is telling you is that yesterday's action was a little bit overblown," said Ken Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities in New York.

"The market does not completely believe the situation is as bad as they were making it to be the last couple of days. So they got beaten up fairly decently and now they are just rallying back a little bit."

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR rose 0.7 percent, putting it on track to snap a three-day losing streak, and the BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR rose 0.8 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares rose 1.1 percent, staging a rally from two-year lows hit in morning trade, but a sharp rise in Italy's borrowing costs and simmering fears of a Greek debt default kept gains in check. [ID:nL5E7KD3BR]

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS gained 0.7 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA shed 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Andrew Hay)