ADR REPORT-ADRs climb on European bond plan optimism

| NEW YORK, Sept 14
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
advanced on Wednesday on optimism a plan by the European
Commission president for the introduction of common euro zone
bonds might help ease the sovereign debt crisis.
Trading was choppy as Jose Manuel Barroso said the European
Commission will soon present options on how the euro zone might
issue bonds jointly, but warned there was no simple solution.
For details, see [ID:nLDE78D03R]
Adding to the seesaw action, French banks were in the
spotlight after Moody's Investors Service cut the credit
ratings of Societe Generale (SCGLY.PK) and Credit Agricole
(CRARY.PK) because of their exposure to Greece's debt.
[ID:nL3E7KE09F]
Shares of Societe Generale traded in the U.S. fell 5.2
percent to $4.72 while Credit Agricole edged up 0.3 percent to
#3.54.
Also on Wednesday, Austria's Finance Ministry said approval
of changes to the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund could be
delayed until October after a parliamentary panel failed to
clear the measure for a quick vote on Sept. 21 as the
government had planned. [ID:nL5E7KE395]
Deutsche Bank AG (DB.N) added 1 percent to $32.28, Barclays
PLC (BCS.N) rose 2.3 percent to $9.70 and Spain's Banco
Santander STD.N gained 2.8 percent to $7.82.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR rose 1.1 percent, and the BNY Mellon index of
leading European ADRs .BKEUR advanced 1.9 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares
climbed 1.4 percent. [ID:nL5E7KE1E1]
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS gained
0.3 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs .BKLA rose 0.52 percent.
Canon Inc (CAJ.N) shares lost 2.5 percent to $43.57 in New
York after hitting a 14-month low in Asia due to concerns over
its exposure to Europe, where nearly a third of the company's
sales come from.