ADR REPORT-ADRs climb on European bond plan optimism

NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S.-listed shares of foreign advanced on Wednesday on optimism a plan by the European Commission president for the introduction of common euro zone bonds might help ease the sovereign debt crisis.

Trading was choppy as Jose Manuel Barroso said the European Commission will soon present options on how the euro zone might issue bonds jointly, but warned there was no simple solution. For details, see [ID:nLDE78D03R]

Adding to the seesaw action, French banks were in the spotlight after Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of Societe Generale (SCGLY.PK) and Credit Agricole (CRARY.PK) because of their exposure to Greece's debt. [ID:nL3E7KE09F]

Shares of Societe Generale traded in the U.S. fell 5.2 percent to $4.72 while Credit Agricole edged up 0.3 percent to #3.54.

Also on Wednesday, Austria's Finance Ministry said approval of changes to the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund could be delayed until October after a parliamentary panel failed to clear the measure for a quick vote on Sept. 21 as the government had planned. [ID:nL5E7KE395]

Deutsche Bank AG (DB.N) added 1 percent to $32.28, Barclays PLC (BCS.N) rose 2.3 percent to $9.70 and Spain's Banco Santander STD.N gained 2.8 percent to $7.82.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR rose 1.1 percent, and the BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR advanced 1.9 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares climbed 1.4 percent. [ID:nL5E7KE1E1]

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS gained 0.3 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA rose 0.52 percent.

Canon Inc (CAJ.N) shares lost 2.5 percent to $43.57 in New York after hitting a 14-month low in Asia due to concerns over its exposure to Europe, where nearly a third of the company's sales come from.