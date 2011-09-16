ADR REPORT-Receding euro zone concern helps ADRs

(Updates with closing levels, adds Moody's comments on Italy after U.S. market close)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies edged up on Friday, with banks mostly higher as investors were increasingly optimistic that leaders are closer to containing the euro zone debt crisis.

Shares of ING Group (ING.N) gained 3.2 percent to $7.42 in New York, while shares of Barclays (BCS.N) were up 2 percent at $10.40. Shares of Credit Suisse (CS.N) gained 2.5 percent to $26.12.

Swiss bank UBS (UBS.N) jumped 4.1 percent to $11.85, after falling sharply on Thursday when the bank said it had lost $2 billion due to unauthorized trades.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner urged EU finance ministers on Friday to leverage their bailout fund to better tackle the debt crisis, and to start speaking with one voice, but there was no agreement on what steps to take. For details see [ID:nL3E7KG0KC].

It was the latest sign this week that leaders were stepping up efforts to try to tame market nerves over the debt crisis. Banks are seen among the most vulnerable to the crisis, especially if a default occurs.

On Thursday, a plan was offered by global central banks to reintroduce dollar liquidity into the strained European banking system.

Speculation among traders in European markets that U.S. credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service could cut Italy's debt rating offset some of the upbeat news for financials.

After the U.S. stock market's close, Moody's, in a statement, left Italy's Aa2 foreign sovereign currency credit rating unchanged but reiterated that it remained on review for a possible downgrade. [ID:nWNA8718]

Among Italian ADRs, Eni (E.N) declined 1.5 percent to $37.80.

Gold mining companies also gained as the precious metal's price rose. Spot goldXAU= was up 0.9 percent at $1,804.70 an ounce.

Shares of South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (AU.N) advanced 3 percent to $47.62. Shares of Canada's Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.N) rose 1.3 percent to $53.58.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR ended up 0.1 percent, its fourth straight day of gains. It rose 3.2 percent for the week, its best weekly percentage advance since early July. The Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX rose 0.6 percent, its fifth straight day of gains.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR slipped 0.1 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS was up 0.7 percent/

South Korea's Shinhan Financial Group (SHG.N) gained 2.1 percent to $72.13.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA was down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish and Andrew Hay)