ADR REPORT-Banks tumble as Greece worries in focus

NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies fell on Monday, led by European banks as investors weighed the likelihood of a debt default by Greece.

After optimism that policymakers might be able to contain the euro zone debt crisis caused stocks to rally last week, worries that Greece might not receive its next aid tranche gave investors reason to sell.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou canceled a trip to the United States while international lenders urged Greece to make cuts to its public sector and improve tax collection to avoid a sovereign debt default. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KJ1NN]

Losses were cut in late afternoon trading as an official from Greece said the country was close to a deal with the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank. [ID:nA8E7K200V]

Shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N) were still down 4.4 percent at $33.28 in New York, ING Group (ING.N) was down 8.2 percent to $6.80, while shares of Barclays (BCS.N) were down 7 percent at $9.67.

Shares of Credit Suisse (CS.N) fell 7 percent to $24.28, while National Bank of Greece NBG.N was up 4.6 percent at 86 cents.

Shares of Spain's Banco Santander STD.N declined 1.6 percent to $8.05.

Last week, financial shares had mostly reversed recent losses as leaders appeared to step up efforts to try to tame market nerves over the debt crisis. Banks are seen among the most vulnerable to the crisis, especially if a default occurs.

Energy and mining shares were among other steep decliners, following losses in oil and gold prices.

Brent crude LCOc1 settled at $109.14 a barrel, down $3.08. Spot gold XAU= also fell.

Shares of France's Total (TOT.N) were down 1.6 percent at $44.53, while shares of Brazilian state oil company Petrobras (PBR.N) fell 1.3 percent to $26.04. Shares of South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti (AU.N) slipped 1.5 percent to $46.90, while global miner BHP Billiton (BHP.N) dropped 1.8 percent to $46.75.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR fell 1.8 percent, snapping four days of gains, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX fell 0.7 percent, well off its lows of the day.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR fell 2.1 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS was down 1.3 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA was down 1.8 percent.