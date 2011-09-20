ADR REPORT-Investors likely to stay cautious on European banks

| NEW YORK, Sept 20
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S.-listed shares of
European banks have been hit hard by selling over the past two
months, and investors are likely to remain cautious about
piling into that area soon.
The euro zone's debt crisis continues to unfold, and the
effect on European banks, which are seen having the biggest
exposure to the debt problems, is largely uncertain, analysts
said.
On Tuesday, Greece promised further cuts to its bloated
public sector before a second conference call with its
international lenders, whom Athens must persuade to extend
more loans to avoid bankruptcy next month. For details, see
[ID:nL5E7KK0I3]
However, non-European banks, which also have suffered some
big declines, may offer attractive buys for investors right
now.
Shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N), down 0.1 percent at $33.20
for the day, have lost 40 percent since July 22, roughly when
the U.S. market's recent slide began.
Likewise, shares of Barclays Plc (BCS.N), down 0.1 percent
at $9.66 for the day, are off 38.1 percent since July 22.
Shares of the Royal Bank of Canada (RY.N), up 1 percent at
$47.49 for the day, are down 15.5 percent since July 22.
Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD.N), down 0.4 percent at
$16.49 for the day, are down 14.2 percent since July 22.
"It's too soon to judge the investment merits of European
banks, but it's reasonable to think European governments will
not permit a financial collapse. Adverse effects on
non-European banks should be relatively muted, so I'm more
confortable investing in non-European banks, notably U.S."
ones, said Charles Lieberman, chief investment officer of
Advisers Capital Management, LLC in Hasbrouck Heights, New
Jersey.
While bank ADRs were mixed, the overall ADR market was
modestly higher.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR rose 0.2 percent, while the Standard &
Poor's 500 index .SPX also gained 0.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR
added 0.6 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian
ADRs .BKAS slipped 0.3 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
.BKLA dropped 0.9 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)