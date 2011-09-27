ADR REPORT-European banks cut gains sharply late

| NEW YORK, Sept 27
NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies rose over 2 percent on Tuesday, but European
bank stocks ended sharply off session highs after a report said
some euro zone members were trying to force bigger writedowns
for private holders of the region's shaky government debt.
The report in the Financial Times, which came shortly ahead
of the U.S. market close, undermined a strong up day and helped
generate sharp selling in a jittery market that has become
highly responsive to headlines on Europe's debt crisis.
Deutsche Bank's U.S. stock (DB.N) closed the day up 6
percent at $37.25 after retreating from a high during the day
of $38.85, a gain of 13 percent on the previous day's close.
The move was mirrored by other European bank shares.
"The market is so susceptible to a sharp selloff," said
Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey
City, New Jersey. "This type of a market is for the very, very
fast and furious, for the very strong of heart."
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR rose 2.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's
500 index .SPX gained 1.1 percent.
The S&P 500's gains had reached as high as 2.8 percent on
efforts by euro zone officials to solidify the region's rescue
fund. Tuesday's rise, although shaky at the close, marked a
third straight session of gains for Wall Street.
Chinese coal and financial stocks traded in the United
States were among the strongest gainers after helping the
Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC snap a three-day decline.
Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (YZC.N), which said on Tuesday
that it has agreed to buy two coal companies from Australia's
Wesfarmers Ltd (WES.AX), rose 6.5 percent to $23.20.
China's second-largest insurer Ping An Insurance (PNGAY.PK)
jumped 5.2 percent to $12.01 after a 14 percent plunge in its
local market on Monday.