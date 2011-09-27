ADR REPORT-European banks cut gains sharply late

NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies rose over 2 percent on Tuesday, but European bank stocks ended sharply off session highs after a report said some euro zone members were trying to force bigger writedowns for private holders of the region's shaky government debt.

The report in the Financial Times, which came shortly ahead of the U.S. market close, undermined a strong up day and helped generate sharp selling in a jittery market that has become highly responsive to headlines on Europe's debt crisis.

Deutsche Bank's U.S. stock (DB.N) closed the day up 6 percent at $37.25 after retreating from a high during the day of $38.85, a gain of 13 percent on the previous day's close. The move was mirrored by other European bank shares.

"The market is so susceptible to a sharp selloff," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey. "This type of a market is for the very, very fast and furious, for the very strong of heart."

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR rose 2.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX gained 1.1 percent.

The S&P 500's gains had reached as high as 2.8 percent on efforts by euro zone officials to solidify the region's rescue fund. Tuesday's rise, although shaky at the close, marked a third straight session of gains for Wall Street.

Chinese coal and financial stocks traded in the United States were among the strongest gainers after helping the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC snap a three-day decline.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (YZC.N), which said on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy two coal companies from Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd (WES.AX), rose 6.5 percent to $23.20.

China's second-largest insurer Ping An Insurance (PNGAY.PK) jumped 5.2 percent to $12.01 after a 14 percent plunge in its local market on Monday.