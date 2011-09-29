ADR REPORT-Chinese stocks burnt after news of DOJ probe

NEW YORK, Sept 29 Chinese shares traded in the United States took a pounding on Thursday after news the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating accounting irregularities at Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges.

In an interview with Reuters published on Thursday, Robert Khuzami, director of enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, revealed that a number of federal prosecutors around the country are looking into the issue.

He declined to elaborate on which Chinese companies or auditors the Justice Department may be targeting but shares of many companies fell sharply after the interview. [ID:nS1E78S0JN]

The Nasdaq-traded Chinese Internet search engine Baidu (BIDU.O) , very popular with U.S. investors as a play of the nascent Chinese consumer society, fell 9.2 percent at $110.29 and dragged down the wider index.

Kevin Kruszenski, head of listed trading at KeyBanc Capital Markets in Cleveland, said the news was a negative for sentiment at a time when markets were already experiencing high levels of uncertainty and volatility.

"That's not good news," he said. "It's accounting related, it's Chinese related. The relations between the two countries are tepid at best (and) you put this on the table during this period of time."

The BNY Mellon index of leading Chinese American Depositary Receipts .BKCN fell 0.5 percent, bucking gains in the wider market.

Concerns have also been mounting about a slowdown in the Chinese economy, the third largest in the world. The local benchmark index fell to a 15-month low in Thursday.

Elsewhere, European bank stocks rose on optimism banks may be spared the worst case scenario in Europe's debt crisis after German lawmakers approved a beefed-up euro-zone crisis fund.

German deputies rallied behind Chancellor Angela Merkel to approve a stronger euro-zone bailout fund in a vote before the U.S. market open on Thursday. [ID:nL5E7KT2WC]

European Banks climbed sharply across the board. Spain's Banco Santander STD.N rose 6.3 percent to $8.14, ING Bank (ING.N) jumped 10.3 percent to $7.78, while Credit Suisse (CS.N) rose 7.5 percent to $27.98.

The gains were a ray of light in a sector battered this year by fears Greece would default on its debt, saddling creditor banks with huge losses.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European American Depositary Receipts .BKEUR jumped 2.3 percent while the European STOXX 50 .STOXX50E rose 1.6 percent.

U.S. stocks mostly rose in a volatile session as stronger-than-expected labor market data and the German approval of a beefed-up euro-zone crisis fund relieved two of the worst fears hanging over the market.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR rose 1.8 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX rose 0.8 percent.

The U.S. Labor Department said initial applications for unemployment benefits fell to a five-month low last week. For details, see [ID:nS1E78R0SH].