US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq, S&P futures lower after Apple results

BRIEF-Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending LLC
* Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending, LLC
NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. stock index futures were lower late Tuesday after Apple Inc (AAPL.O) sold off following its quarterly results.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 5.8 points while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 21.75 points.
Apple shares lost 4.8 percent to $402 in extended trading.
In the regular session, U.S. stocks surged as buyers latched on to another report of agreements to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund amd bid up stocks aggressively. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending, LLC
SAN DIEGO, Feb 6 Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker on Monday said he in increasingly concerned about cyber threats to small banks, citing hackers stealing money by exploiting third-party vendors that provide cyber-security to many small banks.
(Updates text, prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian stocks fell on Monday, with shares of education companies Estácio Participações SA and Kroton Educacional SA slumping on regulatory scrutiny over a proposed tie-in. After the market close on Friday, technical staff in the office of antitrust agency Cade's superintendent-general said the deal would spur "monopolies in several markets," referring to the on-site and distance-learning segments. Comm