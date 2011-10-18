版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 19日 星期三 04:37 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq, S&P futures lower after Apple results

NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. stock index futures were lower late Tuesday after Apple Inc (AAPL.O) sold off following its quarterly results.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 5.8 points while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 21.75 points.

Apple shares lost 4.8 percent to $402 in extended trading.

In the regular session, U.S. stocks surged as buyers latched on to another report of agreements to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund amd bid up stocks aggressively. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐