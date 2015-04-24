INVESTMENT FOCUS-Bashed-in bank stocks get another look as climate improves

* Good Spanish results signs of a sector coming back into
vogue
* Euro zone banks best relative value since 2012 - Barclays
* Regulation one of many headwinds
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 24 European banking shares,
shunned by investors after the lenders accrued a spate of
expensive fines and were hit by restrictive new regulation, are
attracting interest again as the outlook for lending improves
and valuations look to be bottoming out.
The sector has underperformed the broader European stock
market since late last year, despite the introduction
of an unprecedented bond-buying scheme from the European Central
Bank in January that had been expected to boost bank stocks as
the scheme's positive impact trickled through to the wider
economy.
But Spain's Banco Sabadell prompted a rush to
reconsider on Friday, when it posted a 75 percent jump in annual
profit. The country's banks have all seen their performance
boosted by better domestic economic conditions and a fall in bad
debt.
Banco Sabadell's shares jumped 6 percent.
Trading revenues from other banks, including some of the
world's biggest banks, have also been encouraging.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs said revenue
rose 15 percent and 10 percent respectively year on year, boding
well for next week's slew of earnings reports from large
European lenders like Banco Santander.
Analysts said they expected the broader business environment
to improve across Europe for banks.
Citi said in a report this month that the ECB programme had
started to lift demand for loans - something that could help
banks to catch up with other beneficiaries of the ECB's stimulus
programme, such as carmakers, which have seen their performance
and their shares rally sharply with the falling euro.
Elsewhere, Barclays published research showing that European
banks are now at their cheapest ratio relative to other sectors
since 2012. Many, like Sabadell, are also trading at a discount
to their 10-year average price-to-book ratio.
"In terms of relative valuation, they're back at the levels
of cheapness not seen since before Draghi promised to do
"whatever it takes" to save the euro," Dennis Jose, European
equity strategist at Barclays, said.
"While other sectors have raced ahead, banks look incredibly
good value."
NOT RISK-FREE
Another cloud on investors' banking horizon has lifted as
fears about the impact of a possible Greek exit from the euro
zone abate.
Not only have banks have cut their Greek exposure, but they
are further protected from events there because safeguards
relating to financial stability have been put in place.
Now other institutions are expected to pick up the tab
instead.
"In terms of who is on the hook for the debt, it's not
investors any more, it's the likes of the ECB and Germany,"
James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts, said.
"The last time Greece reared its ugly head in 2012 it had a
big impact on earnings and on the markets. This time it's not at
all, and I think that will continue to be the case."
That does not mean however that banks are seen as risk-free.
Regulatory pressure on the sector shows little sign of
abating after Deutsche Bank was fined $2.5 billion on
Thursday. It settled allegations of rigging interest rate
benchmarks.
And HSBC, one of the most vocal critics of the new
regulations and additional taxes imposed on British banks in the
wake of the financial crisis, said on Friday it was considering
moving back to its former home in Hong Kong.
"I don't see pressure from the regulators coming off. That's
just the world that we live in... Sentiment towards the whole
sector is muted, and has been for some time," said Neil
Wilkinson, European fund manager at Royal London Asset
Management.
But he added that he was nevertheless less negative on the
sector than on others.
"We are overweight relative to our peers which have remained
steadfastly underweight over recent years... We see some
evidence of credit demand growth in recent months."
In light of all of the above, some fund managers are now
considering reducing their "underweight" positions.
"Maybe it is time for a bit of a reappraisal," said Andrew
Parry, head of equities, Hermes Investment Management, who is
"underweight" on the sector.
"Once banks have become very dull and people have given up
on them, that's probably when people should take another look."
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Sophie
Walker)