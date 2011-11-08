US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up on Berlusconi resignation news

NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after Italy's president said Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will resign after a new budget law is approved.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 53.88 points, or 0.45 percent, at 12,122.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 8.02 points, or 0.64 percent, at 1,269.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 19.02 points, or 0.71 percent, at 2,714.27. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)