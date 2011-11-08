US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains om Italy hopes

NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday as investors saw Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi's offer to step down as helping to find a solution to the credit crisis in the euro zone.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 87.94 points, or 0.73 percent, to 12,156.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 12.83 points, or 1.02 percent, to 1,273.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 29.55 points, or 1.10 percent, to 2,724.80.

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)