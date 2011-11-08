US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains om Italy hopes

BRIEF-First NBC appoints Carl Chaney as CEO
* First NBC appoints Carl J. Chaney as chief executive officer
NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday as investors saw Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi's offer to step down as helping to find a solution to the credit crisis in the euro zone.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 87.94 points, or 0.73 percent, to 12,156.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 12.83 points, or 1.02 percent, to 1,273.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 29.55 points, or 1.10 percent, to 2,724.80.
* MediWound ltd - EMA has endorsed extension of children innovative debridement study (cids) population to include patients age one to 18
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 The board of Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA approved a plan to float shares of the group's private equity and hedge fund operations separately from its investment banking and money management operations, the bank said on Monday.