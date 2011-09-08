US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses after Bernanke speech

NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stocks briefly added to losses on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, in a speech, did not detail possible steps from the central bank to boost the sputtering economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 51.05 points, or 0.45 percent, at 11,363.81. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 6.49 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,192.13. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 6.30 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,542.64. (Editing by Leslie Adler)