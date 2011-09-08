版本:
2011年 9月 9日 星期五 01:40 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses after Bernanke speech

 NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stocks briefly added to
losses on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke,
in a speech, did not detail possible steps from the central
bank to boost the sputtering economy.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 51.05
points, or 0.45 percent, at 11,363.81. The S&P 500 .SPX fell
6.49 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,192.13. The Nasdaq Composite
.IXIC was down 6.30 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,542.64.
 (Editing by Leslie Adler)

