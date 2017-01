TORONTO, July 2 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as investors found safety in healthcare shares and other defensive sectors, offsetting weakness in commodity-sensitive stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 84.66 points, or 0.58 percent, at 14,637.99. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)