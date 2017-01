TORONTO, July 8 Canada's main stock index slumped on Wednesday, pummeled by a crash in China stocks, jitters over the ongoing Greek debt crisis and a fresh decline in oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 212.43 points, or 1.45 percent, to 14,412.07. All ten main sectors fell, with all but one off by at least 1 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)