TORONTO, July 27 Canada's main stock index fell 1.3 percent on Monday, stung by a slump in Chinese equities that infected commodity prices and in turn hurt Canadian miners and oil and gas companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 184.87 points at 14,001.37. It breached 14,000 during the day for the first time since January. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Leslie Adler)