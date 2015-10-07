CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up 1.6 pct as resources gain

TORONTO Oct 7 Canada's main stock index extended its rally to a fourth session on Wednesday, helped by solid gains among beaten-down energy and mining stocks even as oil prices fell in volatile trade.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 221.09 points, or 1.62 percent, at 13,868.35. Nine of the 10 main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)