CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies for fifth session as oil surge fuels energy stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Oct 8 Canada's main stock index powered higher for the fifth straight session on Thursday, with oil and gas stocks leading the charge, fueled by a surge in crude prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 110.31 points, or 0.8 percent, at 13,978.66. Seven of the index's 10 main sectors rose, with energy up 3.4 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.