加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 4月 18日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as bank, consumer shares decline

TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock ended moderately lower on Friday as some of the country's largest financial stocks and consumer names retreated, while energy gains offset some of the damage.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 26.22 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,360.55. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and John Tilak; Editing by Ted Botha)
