CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as resource shares drop, profit-taking hits railways

(Adds updated prices, details and analyst's comment)
* TSX down 66.32 points, or 0.43 percent, at 15,346.28
* Six of the 10 main index groups fall
* Industrials off 1.2 percent
* Energy issues off 0.9 percent
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday as wary investors shied away from energy stocks as
oil prices dipped and took profits on Canadian railways after
they reported stronger than expected quarterly results.
Shares in the country's two main railways, Canadian National
Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd,
rose on Monday ahead of their first-quarter earnings reports. On
Tuesday, CN Rail, the most influential mover on the index,
declined 3.1 percent to C$80.75, after climbing nearly 3 percent
the day before. CP Rail fell 0.8 percent to C$235.32 after its
Monday rise.
The market may also have been concerned about the overall
rail industry outlook following disappointing results from U.S.
railways. The index's industrials group, home to the railways,
retreated 1.2 percent.
Brookfield Asset Management, which said on Monday
it is raising $1.1 billion through a new equity issue to help
fund growth, fell 3.9 percent to C$67.93. The heavily weighted
financials group was off 0.4 percent.
Teck Resources Ltd was another top mover, after
the mining company slashed its dividend and posted a quarterly
profit that was below expectations. Shares fell 5.5 percent to
C$15.99.
The materials sector, home to miners, was down 0.3 percent.
At 10:51 a.m. EDT (1451 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 66.32 points, or 0.43
percent, at 15,346.28. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were
lower.
"This is the sort of market we're anticipating. A lot of
nervous investors out there. We expect to see volatile markets,"
said David Cockfield, managing director and portfolio manager at
Northland Wealth Management.
Cockfield said investors were jittery about instability
overseas and also have lingering concerns about the impact of
lower crude prices on the Canadian economy.
"The economic horizon has definitely darkened over the last
six to eight months with the oil collapse," he said. "It's bound
to have some sort of impact when a big chunk of the TSX is under
a cloud."
The index's energy group retreated 0.9 percent as oil prices
slipped on a stronger U.S. dollar. Suncor Energy Inc
fell 0.82 percent to C$39.94, and Canadian Natural Resources
declined 1.1 percent to C$40.49.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by a
1.93-to-1 ratio on the downside.
($1=$1.225 Canadian)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)