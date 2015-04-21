CANADA STOCKS-TSX declines as energy shares dip with oil price

(Adds updated prices, details and analyst's comment)
* TSX down 66.16 points, or 0.43 percent, at 15,346.44
* Five of the 10 main index groups fall
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock index
declined on Tuesday as shares of energy producers slipped with
oil prices as worries about increasing U.S. inventories
resurfaced.
The price of oil gave back 2 percent, reflecting weakness
after a recent rebound in sentiment.
The benchmark TSX index's energy group retreated 1.5 percent
as oil prices fell on a stronger U.S. dollar. Suncor Energy Inc
fell 0.9 percent to C$39.92, and Canadian Natural
Resources declined 2 percent to C$40.13.
"Given the gains we've seen lately, this is a normal trading
correction," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at
CMC Markets.
It does not look like the current oil price recovery has run
out of gas, he added.
Brookfield Asset Management, which said on Monday
it is raising $1.1 billion through a new equity issue to help
fund growth, fell 3.7 percent to C$68.13. The heavily weighted
financials group was off 0.4 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
unofficially closed down 66.16 points, or 0.43
percent, at 15,346.44. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.
Teck Resources Ltd was another top mover, after
the mining company slashed its dividend and posted a quarterly
profit that was below expectations. Shares fell 6.4 percent to
C$15.83.
The mining subsector shed 3.2 percent. The broader materials
sector, home to miners, was little changed.
($1=$1.225 Canadian)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho and John Tilak; Editing by Peter
Galloway and Ted Botha)